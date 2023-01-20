Boston University hosts Loyola (MD) following Jones’ 23-point outing

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (7-13, 2-5 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (9-11, 2-5 Patriot) Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (7-13, 2-5 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (9-11, 2-5 Patriot)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) plays the Boston University Terriers after Kenny Jones scored 23 points in Loyola (MD)’s 74-70 loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Terriers have gone 5-2 in home games. Boston University is the Patriot leader with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Malcolm Chimezie averaging 1.9.

The Greyhounds have gone 2-5 against Patriot opponents. Loyola (MD) gives up 69.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.3 points per game.

The Terriers and Greyhounds square off Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Whyte is averaging 14.2 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Terriers. Jonas Harper is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Boston University.

Jones is averaging 11.5 points, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Greyhounds. Jaylin Andrews is averaging nine points over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 64.0 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.