Boston College faces Notre Dame on 5-game road skid

Boston College Eagles (8-11, 2-6 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-10, 1-7 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College will aim to break its five-game road slide when the Eagles face Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish have gone 9-4 in home games. Notre Dame is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles have gone 2-6 against ACC opponents. Boston College is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Laszewski is averaging 13.3 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. JJ Starling is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

Mason Madsen averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 5.3 points while shooting 25.7% from beyond the arc. Makai Ashton-Langford is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 2-8, averaging 66.6 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 65.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

