Boise State visits Wyoming after Maldonado’s 20-point game

Boise State Broncos (13-4, 3-1 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (5-11, 0-4 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming faces the Boise State Broncos after Hunter Maldonado scored 20 points in Wyoming’s 83-63 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Cowboys have gone 4-4 in home games. Wyoming ranks eighth in the MWC in rebounding averaging 29.3 rebounds. Hunter Thompson leads the Cowboys with 5.1 boards.

The Broncos have gone 3-1 against MWC opponents. Boise State averages 71.9 points and has outscored opponents by 11.8 points per game.

The Cowboys and Broncos square off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maldonado is averaging 13.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Cowboys. Noah Reynolds is averaging 11.6 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 54.2% over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

Chibuzo Agbo is shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 11.8 points. Tyson Degenhart is shooting 48.6% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Boise State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 2-8, averaging 69.5 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

