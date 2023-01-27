Boise State puts home win streak on the line against Colorado State

Colorado State Rams (10-11, 2-6 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (16-5, 6-2 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Colorado State Rams (10-11, 2-6 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (16-5, 6-2 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State hosts Colorado State looking to prolong its 11-game home winning streak.

The Broncos are 9-1 in home games. Boise State is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rams are 2-6 against MWC opponents. Colorado State is 3-1 in one-possession games.

The Broncos and Rams match up Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Degenhart is scoring 14.3 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Broncos. Max Rice is averaging 12.9 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 46.1% over the past 10 games for Boise State.

Taviontae Jackson is averaging 5.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Rams. Patrick Cartier is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Rams: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 25.6 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.