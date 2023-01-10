Boise State hosts Harkless and UNLV

Boise State Broncos (12-4, 2-1 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (12-3, 1-2 MWC) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Boise State Broncos (12-4, 2-1 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (12-3, 1-2 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV plays the Boise State Broncos after Elijah Harkless scored 25 points in UNLV’s 84-77 victory against the New Mexico Lobos.

The Rebels are 6-2 on their home court. UNLV is 10-3 against opponents over .500.

The Broncos have gone 2-1 against MWC opponents. Boise State is sixth in the MWC scoring 29.8 points per game in the paint led by Tyson Degenhart averaging 7.2.

The Rebels and Broncos meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Rodriguez is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 13 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals. Harkless is shooting 38.9% and averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for UNLV.

Marcus Shaver Jr. is averaging 14.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and two steals for the Broncos. Degenhart is averaging 13.4 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the last 10 games for Boise State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

