PRESIDENT'S DAY: Celebrate the first president’s birthday around the region | Presidents Day 2023: What's open, what's closed in the DC area | Marylanders green initiative this Presidents Day weekend
Home » Sports » Black's 31 lead Northwestern…

Black’s 31 lead Northwestern State past Houston Baptist

The Associated Press

January 26, 2023, 11:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Ja’Monta Black’s 31 points led Northwestern State over Houston Baptist 82-63 on Thursday night.

Black shot 11 for 26, including 9 for 21 from beyond the arc for the Demons (13-8, 5-3 Southland Conference). Demarcus Sharp added eight points, five rebounds and five assists. Emareyon McDonald scored eight points.

The Huskies (7-14, 4-4) were led by Bonke Maring, who recorded 21 points. Houston Baptist also got 16 points from Pierce Bazil. Brycen Long also had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up