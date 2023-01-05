Blackmon and UL Monroe host Georgia State

Georgia State Panthers (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (6-9, 2-0 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m.…

Georgia State Panthers (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (6-9, 2-0 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UL Monroe -3.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe takes on the Georgia State Panthers after Jamari Blackmon scored 25 points in UL Monroe’s 84-72 win against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Warhawks are 4-2 in home games. UL Monroe is 4-6 against opponents over .500.

The Panthers are 1-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State is seventh in the Sun Belt with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Ja’Heim Hudson averaging 8.3.

The Warhawks and Panthers meet Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyreke Locure is averaging 13.3 points, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Warhawks. Blackmon is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

Evan Johnson averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc. Dwon Odom is averaging 15.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.