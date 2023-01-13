Blackmon and Stetson host Eastern Kentucky

Stetson Hatters (10-6, 5-0 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-7, 4-1 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stetson Hatters (10-6, 5-0 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-7, 4-1 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson takes on the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Jalen Blackmon scored 21 points in Stetson’s 80-51 victory against the Bellarmine Knights.

The Colonels have gone 8-1 in home games. Eastern Kentucky is fourth in the ASUN with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Cozart averaging 4.3.

The Hatters are 5-0 in ASUN play. Stetson is second in the ASUN shooting 39.4% from deep. Luke Brown paces the Hatters shooting 52.2% from 3-point range.

The Colonels and Hatters square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devontae Blanton is scoring 15.7 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Colonels. Michael Moreno is averaging 12.7 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 45.1% over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 8.9 points and five assists for the Hatters. Blackmon is averaging 12.5 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 41.0% over the past 10 games for Stetson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Hatters: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

