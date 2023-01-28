Black leads Northwestern State against Lamar

Lamar Cardinals (6-15, 2-6 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (13-8, 5-3 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Lamar Cardinals (6-15, 2-6 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (13-8, 5-3 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northwestern State -15.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State hosts the Lamar Cardinals after Ja’Monta Black scored 31 points in Northwestern State’s 82-63 win over the Houston Baptist Huskies.

The Demons have gone 6-2 in home games. Northwestern State ranks third in the Southland shooting 36.3% from downtown, led by Demarcus Sharp shooting 48.5% from 3-point range.

The Cardinals are 2-6 in Southland play. Lamar allows 75.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.6 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Black is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Demons. Sharp is averaging 16.6 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

Chris Pryor is averaging 10.3 points and 3.6 assists for the Cardinals. Nate Calmese is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Lamar.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 64.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

