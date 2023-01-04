Binghamton hosts New Hampshire following Petcash’s 22-point game

New Hampshire Wildcats (6-7, 1-0 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (4-10, 0-1 America East) Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

New Hampshire Wildcats (6-7, 1-0 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (4-10, 0-1 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton faces the New Hampshire Wildcats after Dan Petcash scored 22 points in Binghamton’s 82-78 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Bearcats are 3-4 on their home court. Binghamton is 3- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats are 1-0 against America East opponents. New Hampshire averages 67.1 points while outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Bearcats and Wildcats meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Falko is scoring 14.9 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bearcats. Miles Gibson is averaging 10.1 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

Clarence O. Daniels II is averaging 16.1 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats. Matt Herasme is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 2-8, averaging 70.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 64.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

