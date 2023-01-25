PRESIDENT'S DAY: Celebrate the first president’s birthday around the region | Presidents Day 2023: What's open, what's closed in the DC area | Marylanders green initiative this Presidents Day weekend
Billups’ 26 lead Fort Wayne past IUPUI 81-75

The Associated Press

January 25, 2023, 10:06 PM

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Deonte Billups’ 26 points helped Fort Wayne defeat IUPUI 81-75 on Wednesday night.

Billups also added seven rebounds for the Mastodons (14-8, 6-5 Horizon League). Jarred Godfrey scored 22 points and added six rebounds. Anthony Roberts went 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Jlynn Counter led the Jaguars (3-19, 0-11) in scoring, finishing with 27 points. John Egbuta added 14 points for IUPUI. Vincent Brady II also had 12 points. The loss was the Jaguars’ ninth straight overall and 15th in a row in conference play, dating to last season.

Both teams play Cleveland State next, Fort Wayne on Friday on the road and IUPUI on the road on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

