Billups’ 26 lead Fort Wayne past IUPUI 81-75

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Deonte Billups’ 26 points helped Fort Wayne defeat IUPUI 81-75 on Wednesday night.

Billups also added seven rebounds for the Mastodons (14-8, 6-5 Horizon League). Jarred Godfrey scored 22 points and added six rebounds. Anthony Roberts went 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Jlynn Counter led the Jaguars (3-19, 0-11) in scoring, finishing with 27 points. John Egbuta added 14 points for IUPUI. Vincent Brady II also had 12 points. The loss was the Jaguars’ ninth straight overall and 15th in a row in conference play, dating to last season.

Both teams play Cleveland State next, Fort Wayne on Friday on the road and IUPUI on the road on Sunday.

