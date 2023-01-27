Bethune-Cookman takes on Alabama State following Harmon’s 22-point showing

Alabama State Hornets (6-14, 4-3 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-14, 2-5 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama State Hornets (6-14, 4-3 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-14, 2-5 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman hosts the Alabama State Hornets after Zion Harmon scored 22 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 76-68 loss to the Alcorn State Braves.

The Wildcats have gone 4-2 at home. Bethune-Cookman has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Hornets are 4-3 in conference games. Alabama State is 1-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wildcats and Hornets meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harmon is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 1.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Marcus Garrett is averaging 13.7 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

Isaiah Range is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Hornets. Roland McCoy is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 70.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.