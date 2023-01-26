Bennett’s 3 gives Merrimack win over Central Connecticut

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Devon Savage scored 17 points to lead Merrimack and Javon Bennett knocked down the game-winning…

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Devon Savage scored 17 points to lead Merrimack and Javon Bennett knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds remaining as the Warriors took down Cent. Conn. St. 64-61 on Thursday night.

Savage added eight rebounds for the Warriors (7-15, 5-3 Northeast Conference). Jordan Derkack scored 14 points, shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line. Bennett recorded 12 points and shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The Blue Devils (5-17, 3-5) were led in scoring by Jayden Brown, who finished with 17 points and two blocks. Andre Snoddy added 12 points and 13 rebounds for CCSU. In addition, Kellen Amos finished with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

