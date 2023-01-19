UKRAINE/RUSSIA: The War: One Year Later | Stacking sanctions on Russia | Ukrainian rally in DC pulls thousands | EU probes into war crimes
Home » Sports » Bellarmine wins 56-45 over…

Bellarmine wins 56-45 over Austin Peay

The Associated Press

January 19, 2023, 11:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juston Betz’s 13 points helped Bellarmine defeat Austin Peay 56-45 on Thursday night.

Betz was 4-of-10 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Knights (9-11, 4-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Garrett Tipton added nine points while going 3 of 9 (1 for 5 from distance), and he also had five rebounds.

Guy Fauntleroy led the way for the Governors (8-12, 2-5) with 10 points. Austin Peay also got seven points each from Cameron Copeland and Sean Durugordon.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Bellarmine visits Lipscomb while Austin Peay hosts Eastern Kentucky.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up