Beagle and Albany (NY) host NJIT

Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-13, 1-3 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (4-12, 1-2 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 7…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-13, 1-3 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (4-12, 1-2 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) visits the NJIT Highlanders after Jonathan Beagle scored 21 points in Albany (NY)’s 86-69 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Highlanders have gone 2-5 at home. NJIT is fifth in the America East in rebounding with 31.9 rebounds. Kevin Osawe paces the Highlanders with 8.0 boards.

The Great Danes are 1-3 against America East opponents. Albany (NY) has a 3-12 record against teams over .500.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Osawe is averaging 9.4 points and eight rebounds for the Highlanders. Miles Coleman is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for NJIT.

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is averaging 14.5 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Great Danes. Beagle is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Great Danes: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.