Battle scores 19 as Montana State defeats Idaho State 81-68

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Raequan Battle scored 19 points as Montana State beat Idaho State 81-68 on Thursday.

Battle was 7-of-15 shooting and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Bobcats (11-7, 4-1 Big Sky Conference). Darius Brown II scored 18 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor, and added five rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Jubrile Belo was 4-of-8 shooting and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

Ed Chang led the Bengals (6-11, 3-1) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Miguel Tomley added 12 points and six rebounds for Idaho State. In addition, Maleek Arington had 10 points and two steals.

