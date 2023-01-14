Battle, Montana State Bobcats take on the Weber State Wildcats

Weber State Wildcats (8-9, 3-1 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (11-7, 4-1 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Weber State Wildcats (8-9, 3-1 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (11-7, 4-1 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montana State -8; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dillon Jones and the Weber State Wildcats take on Raequan Battle and the Montana State Bobcats in Big Sky action Saturday.

The Bobcats have gone 6-1 in home games. Montana State averages 76.4 points while outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game.

The Wildcats are 3-1 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State ranks seventh in the Big Sky with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jones averaging 9.9.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Battle is averaging 16.1 points for the Bobcats. Tyler Patterson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Montana State.

Jones is shooting 44.4% and averaging 14.9 points for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Weber State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 82.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

