Battle and Temple host UCF

Temple Owls (13-9, 7-2 AAC) at UCF Knights (13-7, 4-4 AAC) Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple…

Temple Owls (13-9, 7-2 AAC) at UCF Knights (13-7, 4-4 AAC)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple visits the UCF Knights after Khalif Battle scored 25 points in Temple’s 79-76 overtime victory over the South Florida Bulls.

The Knights are 9-3 on their home court. UCF is third in the AAC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Taylor Hendricks averaging 2.7.

The Owls are 7-2 against AAC opponents. Temple is 3-3 in one-possession games.

The Knights and Owls meet Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ithiel Horton averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Hendricks is averaging 14.4 points, seven rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games for UCF.

Hysier Miller is averaging 8.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Owls. Battle is averaging 17.3 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the past 10 games for Temple.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 69.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

