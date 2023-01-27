Bates leads Eastern Michigan against Miami (OH)

Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-16, 1-6 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-13, 1-6 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-16, 1-6 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-13, 1-6 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan takes on the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Emoni Bates scored 43 points in Eastern Michigan’s 84-79 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The RedHawks have gone 6-6 at home. Miami (OH) is seventh in the MAC in team defense, giving up 75.0 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

The Eagles are 1-6 in conference games. Eastern Michigan has a 1-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The RedHawks and Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mekhi Lairy is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the RedHawks. Billy Smith is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

Bates is averaging 20.5 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Noah Farrakhan is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 3-7, averaging 73.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 68.5 points, 28.0 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.