Bates leads Eastern Michigan against Bowling Green

Bowling Green Falcons (6-7) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-10) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Michigan…

Bowling Green Falcons (6-7) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-10)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Michigan -1.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan takes on the Bowling Green Falcons after Emoni Bates scored 36 points in Eastern Michigan’s 74-64 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Eagles are 2-2 in home games. Eastern Michigan is 2- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

The Falcons are 2-4 on the road. Bowling Green averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bates is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Noah Farrakhan is averaging 13.0 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

Kaden Metheny averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Leon Ayers III is shooting 47.1% and averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 74.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Falcons: 4-6, averaging 76.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.