Basile leads Virginia Tech against Syracuse after 24-point showing

Syracuse Orange (13-8, 6-4 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (12-8, 2-7 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia Tech -6; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech plays the Syracuse Orange after Grant Basile scored 24 points in Virginia Tech’s 78-75 win against the Duke Blue Devils.

The Hokies are 9-2 on their home court. Virginia Tech is seventh in the ACC shooting 34.8% from deep, led by Hunter Cattoor shooting 41.1% from 3-point range.

The Orange are 6-4 against ACC opponents. Syracuse has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Pedulla is shooting 42.1% and averaging 16.0 points for the Hokies. Basile is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Joseph Girard III is shooting 41.6% and averaging 17.5 points for the Orange. Judah Mintz is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Orange: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

