Basile leads Virginia Tech against No. 23 Miami after 25-point game

Virginia Tech Hokies (13-8, 3-7 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (16-5, 7-4 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami -4; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech visits the No. 23 Miami Hurricanes after Grant Basile scored 25 points in Virginia Tech’s 85-70 win against the Syracuse Orange.

The Hurricanes have gone 11-0 at home. Miami is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hokies are 3-7 in ACC play. Virginia Tech is eighth in the ACC scoring 73.4 points per game and is shooting 46.8%.

The Hurricanes and Hokies match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nijel Pack averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Isaiah Wong is averaging 16.2 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games for Miami.

Hunter Cattoor averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc. Sean Pedulla is shooting 41.8% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Hokies: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

