Baseball Luxury Tax

NEW YORK (AP) — Major league teams that had to pay luxury tax during the 2003-2022 seasons, as obtained by The Associated Press (tax suspended for pandemic-shortened 2020 season):

Year NYY LAD Bos Cubs Det SF Was SD LAA NYM Phi 2022 $9,681,093 $32,397,344 $1,229,936 $1,524,638 $30,773,938 $2,882,657 2021 32,649,965 1,293,478 2019 6,742,435 $13,414,561 $7,583,846 2018 11,951,091 2,386,097 2017 15,719,318 36,209,572 3,661,484 4,133,193 1,448,190 2016 27,396,653 31,775,817 4,503,815 2,960,647 4,032,747 3,394,645 2015 26,108,785 43,567,472 1,835,926 1,333,417 2014 18,326,948 26,621,125 2013 28,113,945 11,415,959 2012 19,311,642 2011 13,896,069 3,430,810 2010 18,029,654 1,487,149 2009 25,689,173 2008 26,862,702 1,305,220 2007 23,881,386 6,064,287 2006 26,009,039 497,549 2005 33,978,702 4,148,981 2004 25,964,060 3,148,962 927,059 2003 11,798,357 Totals 357,509,961 214,637,254 51,713,067 10,544,493 8,999,451 8,861,255 3,824,287 2,818,116 927,059 30,773,938 2,882,657

