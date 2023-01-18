Live Radio
Baseball Luxury Tax

The Associated Press

January 18, 2023, 7:20 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Major league teams that had to pay luxury tax during the 2003-2022 seasons, as obtained by The Associated Press (tax suspended for pandemic-shortened 2020 season):

Year NYY LAD Bos Cubs Det SF Was SD LAA NYM Phi
2022 $9,681,093 $32,397,344 $1,229,936 $1,524,638 $30,773,938 $2,882,657
2021 32,649,965 1,293,478
2019 6,742,435 $13,414,561 $7,583,846
2018 11,951,091 2,386,097
2017 15,719,318 36,209,572 3,661,484 4,133,193 1,448,190
2016 27,396,653 31,775,817 4,503,815 2,960,647 4,032,747 3,394,645
2015 26,108,785 43,567,472 1,835,926 1,333,417
2014 18,326,948 26,621,125
2013 28,113,945 11,415,959
2012 19,311,642
2011 13,896,069 3,430,810
2010 18,029,654 1,487,149
2009 25,689,173
2008 26,862,702 1,305,220
2007 23,881,386 6,064,287
2006 26,009,039 497,549
2005 33,978,702 4,148,981
2004 25,964,060 3,148,962 927,059
2003 11,798,357
Totals 357,509,961 214,637,254 51,713,067 10,544,493 8,999,451 8,861,255 3,824,287 2,818,116 927,059 30,773,938 2,882,657

