Barnes leads Texas Southern against Mississippi Valley State after 22-point game

Texas Southern Tigers (4-12, 0-3 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-16, 0-3 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi Valley State -9; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern takes on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after Davon Barnes scored 22 points in Texas Southern’s 70-66 loss to the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Delta Devils have gone 1-1 in home games. Mississippi Valley State averages 15.8 turnovers per game and is 1- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Tigers are 0-3 against SWAC opponents. Texas Southern is fifth in the SWAC scoring 68.1 points per game and is shooting 41.4%.

The Delta Devils and Tigers meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayquan Brown is averaging 14.7 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Terry Collins is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

Barnes is averaging 15.1 points for the Tigers. John Walker III is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 52.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.