Barnes leads Texas Southern against Jackson State after 20-point game

Jackson State Tigers (4-13, 3-1 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (4-14, 0-5 SWAC) Houston; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Jackson State Tigers (4-13, 3-1 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (4-14, 0-5 SWAC)

Houston; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Southern -4; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern takes on the Jackson State Tigers after Davon Barnes scored 20 points in Texas Southern’s 79-74 overtime loss to the Alcorn State Braves.

The Texas Southern Tigers are 3-4 in home games. Texas Southern allows 73.8 points and has been outscored by 5.5 points per game.

The Jackson State Tigers are 3-1 in SWAC play. Jackson State averages 15.8 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when winning the turnover battle.

The Texas Southern Tigers and Jackson State Tigers square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Gilliam is averaging 3.1 points for the Texas Southern Tigers. Barnes is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

Ken Evans is averaging 11.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Jackson State Tigers. Trace Young is averaging 10.2 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Jackson State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texas Southern Tigers: 3-7, averaging 74.6 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Jackson State Tigers: 3-7, averaging 61.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.