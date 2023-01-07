SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Bannan scores 23 as Montana downs Northern Colorado 79-74

The Associated Press

January 7, 2023, 10:42 PM

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Josh Bannan had 23 points and seven rebounds in Montana’s 79-74 victory against Northern Colorado on Saturday night.

Mack Anderson scored 15 points and added eight rebounds for the Grizzlies (8-8). Lonnell Martin Jr. shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Bears (5-11) were led in scoring by Dalton Knecht, who finished with 32 points and seven rebounds. Brock Wisne added 11 points, nine rebounds and two steals for Northern Colorado. Matt Johnson also had 10 points and four assists. The loss was the Bears’ sixth in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

