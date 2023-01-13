Bannan, Montana Grizzlies to host Mackenzie and the Idaho State Bengals

Idaho State Bengals (6-11, 3-1 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (8-9, 2-3 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Idaho State Bengals (6-11, 3-1 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (8-9, 2-3 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Josh Bannan and the Montana Grizzlies host Brock Mackenzie and the Idaho State Bengals in Big Sky play.

The Grizzlies have gone 5-3 at home. Montana ranks eighth in the Big Sky with 5.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Bannan averaging 2.1.

The Bengals have gone 3-1 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State is ninth in the Big Sky shooting 33.9% from downtown. Tommy Ball leads the Bengals shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The Grizzlies and Bengals square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bannan is averaging 16.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Grizzlies. Aanen Moody is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Montana.

Mackenzie is averaging 13.5 points for the Bengals. Miguel Tomley is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Bengals: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

