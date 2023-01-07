Bannan leads Montana against Northern Colorado after 20-point game

Montana Grizzlies (7-8, 1-2 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (5-10, 0-3 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Montana Grizzlies (7-8, 1-2 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (5-10, 0-3 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Colorado -1.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana visits the Northern Colorado Bears after Josh Bannan scored 20 points in Montana’s 75-74 overtime loss to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Bears are 1-4 in home games. Northern Colorado is 1-7 against opponents over .500.

The Grizzlies have gone 1-2 against Big Sky opponents. Montana has a 2-6 record against teams over .500.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Knecht is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Bears. Daylen Kountz is averaging 17.1 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Bannan is averaging 16.5 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Dischon Thomas is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Montana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

