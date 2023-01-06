Bannan and Montana host Northern Colorado

Montana Grizzlies (7-8, 1-2 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (5-10, 0-3 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Montana Grizzlies (7-8, 1-2 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (5-10, 0-3 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana visits the Northern Colorado Bears after Josh Bannan scored 20 points in Montana’s 75-74 overtime loss to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Bears have gone 1-4 in home games. Northern Colorado ranks eighth in the Big Sky in rebounding with 29.0 rebounds. Dalton Knecht leads the Bears with 7.5 boards.

The Grizzlies have gone 1-2 against Big Sky opponents. Montana is 2-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bears and Grizzlies square off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Knecht is averaging 18.2 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Bears. Daylen Kountz is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Bannan is averaging 16.5 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Dischon Thomas is averaging 12.6 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Montana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.