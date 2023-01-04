SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Bankston leads Norfolk State past Penn State-Wilkes Barre

The Associated Press

January 4, 2023, 9:48 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Kris Bankston had 20 points in Norfolk State’s 85-60 victory against Penn State-Wilkes Barre on Wednesday night.

Bankston also had six rebounds for the Spartans (10-5). Joe Bryant Jr. scored 19 points while shooting 6 for 13 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added six assists and three steals. Daryl Anderson recorded 16 points and was 5 of 8 shooting (4 for 7 from distance).

Anthony Picott led the way for the Mountain Lions with 18 points. Allen Ozojie added 10 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Penn State-Wilkes Barre. Rashod Ballord finished with 10 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

