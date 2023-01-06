Banks and Saint Bonaventure host Saint Louis

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-7, 2-0 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (9-6, 1-1 A-10) St. Louis; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-7, 2-0 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (9-6, 1-1 A-10)

St. Louis; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure visits the Saint Louis Billikens after Daryl Banks III scored 27 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 73-69 win over the George Mason Patriots.

The Billikens are 7-2 on their home court. Saint Louis leads the A-10 with 77.1 points and is shooting 45.0%.

The Bonnies are 2-0 against conference opponents. Saint Bonaventure scores 68.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The Billikens and Bonnies square off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francis Okoro is averaging 6.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Billikens. Gibson Jimerson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

Banks is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, while averaging 17.4 points. Kyrell Luc is shooting 39.0% and averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 38.2 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Bonnies: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.