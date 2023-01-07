Banks and Saint Bonaventure host Saint Louis

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-7, 2-0 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (9-6, 1-1 A-10) St. Louis; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-7, 2-0 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (9-6, 1-1 A-10)

St. Louis; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Louis -7.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure visits the Saint Louis Billikens after Daryl Banks III scored 27 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 73-69 victory over the George Mason Patriots.

The Billikens are 7-2 on their home court. Saint Louis has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bonnies are 2-0 in conference matchups. Saint Bonaventure ranks fourth in the A-10 shooting 35.5% from deep. Anouar Mellouk leads the Bonnies shooting 40% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging 12.9 points. Yuri Collins is averaging 12.3 points and 10.6 assists over the past 10 games for Saint Louis.

Banks is averaging 17.4 points for the Bonnies. Yann Farell is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 38.2 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Bonnies: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

