Ball State visits Northern Illinois after Coit’s 32-point game

Ball State Cardinals (13-7, 4-3 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (8-12, 4-3 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois hosts the Ball State Cardinals after David Coit scored 32 points in Northern Illinois’ 86-76 win against the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Huskies are 3-3 on their home court. Northern Illinois averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 5- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Cardinals are 4-3 in MAC play. Ball State has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keshawn Williams is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Huskies. Coit is averaging 15.7 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

Jarron Coleman is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 14.8 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals. Jaylin Sellers is shooting 48.3% and averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Ball State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.