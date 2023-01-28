Ball State visits Northern Illinois after Coit’s 32-point game

Ball State Cardinals (13-7, 4-3 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (8-12, 4-3 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Ball State Cardinals (13-7, 4-3 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (8-12, 4-3 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Illinois -4; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois plays the Ball State Cardinals after David Coit scored 32 points in Northern Illinois’ 86-76 victory over the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Huskies are 3-3 in home games. Northern Illinois gives up 75.3 points and has been outscored by 4.9 points per game.

The Cardinals are 4-3 in MAC play. Ball State is second in the MAC shooting 37.1% from deep. Payton Sparks leads the Cardinals shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keshawn Williams is scoring 17.9 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Huskies. Coit is averaging 15.7 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

Jarron Coleman is averaging 14.8 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cardinals. Jaylin Sellers is averaging 12.6 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 48.3% over the last 10 games for Ball State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.