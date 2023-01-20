Ball State takes on Kent State following Coleman’s 22-point game

Ball State Cardinals (13-5, 4-1 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (15-3, 5-0 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Ball State Cardinals (13-5, 4-1 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (15-3, 5-0 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kent State -9.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State visits the Kent State Golden Flashes after Jarron Coleman scored 22 points in Ball State’s 71-70 win over the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Golden Flashes have gone 8-0 in home games. Kent State ranks eighth in the MAC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Miryne Thomas averaging 4.5.

The Cardinals have gone 4-1 against MAC opponents. Ball State is seventh in the MAC with 32.6 rebounds per game led by Payton Sparks averaging 8.2.

The Golden Flashes and Cardinals face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sincere Carry is averaging 17.1 points, 4.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Golden Flashes. Thomas is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kent State.

Coleman is averaging 14.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Cardinals. Sparks is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Ball State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 9-1, averaging 73.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 75.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.