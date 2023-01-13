Ball State hosts Miami (OH) following Lairy’s 20-point game

Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-9, 1-2 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (11-5, 2-1 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-9, 1-2 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (11-5, 2-1 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) visits the Ball State Cardinals after Mekhi Lairy scored 20 points in Miami (OH)’s 91-80 victory over the Buffalo Bulls.

The Cardinals have gone 6-0 at home. Ball State averages 76.6 points while outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game.

The RedHawks are 1-2 in conference games. Miami (OH) has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cardinals and RedHawks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarron Coleman is averaging 14.4 points and 3.3 assists for the Cardinals. Payton Sparks is averaging 13.1 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 61.5% over the last 10 games for Ball State.

Lairy is averaging 17.5 points and 4.3 assists for the RedHawks. Billy Smith is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

RedHawks: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.