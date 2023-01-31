Baldwin, VCU Rams take on the Davidson Wildcats

VCU Rams (16-6, 7-2 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (10-11, 3-6 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

VCU Rams (16-6, 7-2 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (10-11, 3-6 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Davidson -3; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Adrian Baldwin Jr. and the VCU Rams take on Sam Mennenga and the Davidson Wildcats in A-10 play.

The Wildcats are 5-5 in home games. Davidson is eighth in the A-10 with 12.9 assists per game led by Foster Loyer averaging 4.6.

The Rams have gone 7-2 against A-10 opponents. VCU ranks third in the A-10 shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mennenga is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Loyer is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Davidson.

David Shriver averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Brandon Johns Jr. is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for VCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 65.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

