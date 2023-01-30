Baldwin and the VCU Rams take on conference foe Davidson

VCU Rams (16-6, 7-2 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (10-11, 3-6 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

VCU Rams (16-6, 7-2 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (10-11, 3-6 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Mennenga and the Davidson Wildcats host Adrian Baldwin Jr. and the VCU Rams.

The Wildcats have gone 5-5 in home games. Davidson is 6- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

The Rams are 7-2 against A-10 opponents. VCU is second in the A-10 allowing 63.4 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mennenga is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Foster Loyer is averaging 14.6 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Davidson.

Baldwin is averaging 12.1 points, six assists and 2.2 steals for the Rams. Brandon Johns Jr. is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for VCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 65.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

