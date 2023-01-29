Live Radio
Balanced Cleveland State earns 78-72 win over IUPUI

The Associated Press

January 29, 2023, 5:32 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tujautae Williams scored 15 points as Cleveland State beat IUPUI 78-72 on Sunday.

Williams had eight rebounds for the Vikings (14-9, 9-3 Horizon League). Drew Lowder added 15 points and three steals. Tristan Enaruna scored 14 points.

The Jaguars (3-20, 0-12) were led in scoring by Armon Jarrard with 22 points. IUPUI also got 13 points from Jlynn Counter. DJ Jackson also had 11 points. The loss was the Jaguars’ 10th straight.

