Balanc scores 18 to lead Quinnipiac over Marist 72-66

The Associated Press

January 31, 2023, 10:07 PM

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Matt Balanc scored 18 points to help Quinnipiac defeat Marist 72-66 on Tuesday night.

Balanc added six rebounds for the Bobcats (16-6, 7-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Dezi Jones pitched in with 14 points, nine assists and five rebounds. Luis Kortright scored 12.

Patrick Gardner led the way for the Red Foxes (7-14, 3-9) with 17 points and five assists. Isaiah Brickner totaled 14 points and four assists.

NEXT UP

Quinnipiac next plays Friday against Fairfield at home, and Marist will host Canisius on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

