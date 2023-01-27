Baker, UC Irvine Anteaters to host Wright and the CSU Northridge Matadors

CSU Northridge Matadors (4-17, 1-9 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (13-7, 6-2 Big West) Irvine, California; Saturday, 9 p.m.…

CSU Northridge Matadors (4-17, 1-9 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (13-7, 6-2 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big West foes UC Irvine and CSU Northridge will play on Saturday.

The Anteaters are 6-3 on their home court. UC Irvine ranks second in the Big West with 14.4 assists per game led by Pierre Crockrell II averaging 4.5.

The Matadors are 1-9 in Big West play. CSU Northridge is 3-8 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Tillis is averaging 6.8 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Anteaters. DJ Davis is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

Atin Wright is averaging 14.4 points for the Matadors. Dionte Bostick is averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games for CSU Northridge.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Matadors: 1-9, averaging 56.8 points, 26.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.