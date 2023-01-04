Aybar leads North Florida against Kennesaw State after 26-point game

Kennesaw State Owls (10-5, 2-0 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (6-8, 1-1 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kennesaw State Owls (10-5, 2-0 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (6-8, 1-1 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida plays the Kennesaw State Owls after Jonathan Aybar scored 26 points in North Florida’s 68-62 loss to the Stetson Hatters.

The Ospreys are 5-0 in home games. North Florida has a 2-8 record against teams over .500.

The Owls have gone 2-0 against ASUN opponents. Kennesaw State averages 72.9 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Hendricksen is shooting 38.8% and averaging 14.2 points for the Ospreys. Jarius Hicklen is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Florida.

Chris Youngblood is averaging 13.7 points for the Owls. Terrell Burden is averaging 11.2 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.