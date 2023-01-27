Australian Open Results

Friday
At Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
Purse: AUD34,848,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Semifinals
Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Greece, def. Karen Khachanov (18), Russia, 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3.
Novak Djokovic (4), Serbia, def. Tommy Paul, United States, 7-5, 6-1, 6-2.
Women’s Doubles
Semifinals
Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-2, 6-2.
Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (10), Japan, def. Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff (2), United States, 6-2, 7-6 (7).
Mixed Doubles
Championship
Rafael Matos and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza, India, 7-6 (2), 6-2.
