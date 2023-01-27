Australian Open Results

Friday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: AUD34,848,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Australian Open…

Friday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: AUD34,848,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Greece, def. Karen Khachanov (18), Russia, 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3.

Novak Djokovic (4), Serbia, def. Tommy Paul, United States, 7-5, 6-1, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-2, 6-2.

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (10), Japan, def. Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff (2), United States, 6-2, 7-6 (7).

Mixed Doubles

Championship

Rafael Matos and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza, India, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

