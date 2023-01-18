Austin’s 19 lead High Point over Winthrop 71-66

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Zach Austin scored 19 points as High Point beat Winthrop 71-66 on Wednesday night. Austin had…

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Zach Austin scored 19 points as High Point beat Winthrop 71-66 on Wednesday night.

Austin had five rebounds and six blocks for the Panthers (10-9, 2-5 Big South Conference). Bryson Childress scored 13 points, shooting 4 for 8, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc. Bryant Randleman recorded 12 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field and 2 for 7 from the line.

The Eagles (8-12, 3-4) were led in scoring by Kelton Talford, who finished with 18 points and eight rebounds. Kasen Harrison added 16 points, five assists and three steals for Winthrop. In addition, Sin’Cere McMahon had 12 points and four assists.

