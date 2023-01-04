Austin Peay plays FGCU following Durugordon’s 27-point game

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (12-3, 2-0 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (6-9, 0-2 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (12-3, 2-0 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (6-9, 0-2 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay hosts the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Sean Durugordon scored 27 points in Austin Peay’s 90-85 overtime loss to the North Florida Ospreys.

The Governors have gone 4-2 in home games. Austin Peay ranks fifth in the ASUN with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Durugordon averaging 2.8.

The Eagles are 2-0 against conference opponents. FGCU has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Governors and Eagles square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Hutchins-Everett is scoring 14.3 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Governors. Durugordon is averaging 13.5 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

Zach Anderson is averaging 12.7 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Eagles. Isaiah Thompson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for FGCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 3-7, averaging 72.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 71.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.