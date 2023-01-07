Austin Peay hosts Hunter and Central Arkansas

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (5-11, 0-3 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (7-9, 1-2 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (5-11, 0-3 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (7-9, 1-2 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin Peay -8; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas visits the Austin Peay Governors after Camren Hunter scored 25 points in Central Arkansas’ 77-75 loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Governors are 5-2 on their home court. Austin Peay has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears have gone 0-3 against ASUN opponents. Central Arkansas is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.4 turnovers per game.

The Governors and Bears face off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Hutchins-Everett is scoring 13.4 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Governors. Sean Durugordon is averaging 13.3 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Austin Peay.

Hunter is averaging 16.6 points and 3.9 assists for the Bears. Eddy Kayouloud is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 71.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

