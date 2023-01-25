Austin and High Point host Campbell

Campbell Fighting Camels (8-12, 3-5 Big South) at High Point Panthers (10-10, 2-6 Big South) Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Campbell Fighting Camels (8-12, 3-5 Big South) at High Point Panthers (10-10, 2-6 Big South)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: High Point -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: High Point hosts the Campbell Fighting Camels after Zach Austin scored 26 points in High Point’s 95-80 loss to the Radford Highlanders.

The Panthers are 7-3 in home games. High Point allows 78.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Fighting Camels are 3-5 in conference play. Campbell ranks eighth in the Big South shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

The Panthers and Fighting Camels meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden House is shooting 44.9% and averaging 18.5 points for the Panthers. Abdoulaye is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for High Point.

Jay Pal is averaging 9.8 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Ricky Clemons is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 69.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 3-7, averaging 63.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

