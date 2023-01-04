SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Home » Sports » Atlanta United cuts ties…

Atlanta United cuts ties with midfielder Emerson Hyndman

The Associated Press

January 4, 2023, 12:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United and midfielder Emerson Hyndman have mutually agreed to terminate his contract, the team announced Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Hyndman joined Atlanta in 2019 and made 51 MLS appearances with 35 starts across four seasons. He recorded four goals and six assists with United.

Hyndman was plagued by injuries over the last two season, managing just 16 appearances combined.

“We had a good conversation with Emerson and decided together that it would be mutually beneficial for him to get a fresh start,” Atlanta United technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement.

Atlanta is coming off a disappointing season in which it failed to make the MLS playoffs for only the second time in the club’s six-year history.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up