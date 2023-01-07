Ashworth and the Utah State Aggies take on conference foe Boise State

Utah State Aggies (13-2, 2-0 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (11-4, 1-1 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Utah State Aggies (13-2, 2-0 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (11-4, 1-1 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boise State -1.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Steven Ashworth and the Utah State Aggies visit Marcus Shaver Jr. and the Boise State Broncos on Saturday.

The Broncos are 6-1 in home games. Boise State is third in the MWC in rebounding averaging 35.0 rebounds. Shaver leads the Broncos with 6.8 boards.

The Aggies are 2-0 in MWC play. Utah State is the top team in the MWC shooting 43.4% from downtown. Ashworth leads the Aggies shooting 53.8% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaver is averaging 14.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Broncos. Tyson Degenhart is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Boise State.

Ashworth is averaging 16.9 points and 4.1 assists for the Aggies. Taylor Funk is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Utah State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 74.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

