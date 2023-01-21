UKRAINE/RUSSIA: The War: One Year Later | Stacking sanctions on Russia | Ukrainian rally in DC pulls thousands | EU probes into war crimes
Ash’s 17 lead Citadel past VMI 60-52

The Associated Press

January 21, 2023, 3:38 PM

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Austin Ash’s 17 points helped Citadel defeat VMI 60-52 on Saturday.

Ash shot 3 for 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free throw line for the Bulldogs (8-12, 3-5 Southern Conference). Stephen Clark scored 15 points and added nine rebounds and three blocks. David Maynard finished 3 of 5 from 3-point range and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Keydets (5-16, 0-8) were led by Asher Woods, who recorded 13 points and two steals. Rickey Bradley, Jr. added 13 points and four steals for VMI. In addition, Sean Conway had 10 points and six rebounds. The Keydets extended their losing streak to 10 straight.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Citadel visits Western Carolina and VMI travels to play UNC Greensboro.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

